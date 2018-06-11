UNPOPULAR plans to build two affordable homes on an estate in Tredegar have been rejected by the county borough council’s planning committee.

Tai Calon Housing Association’s outline proposals to build two semi-detached houses in Cefn Golau had been with a wave of objections from residents and ward councillors.

The site is currently occupied by four residential garages, an electricity substation and a hard surface area used for car parking.

The social housing landlord has already had 12 outline applications for housing on other parcels of land in the area approved by Blaenau Gwent council.

But a petition signed by residents from 129 properties said that there are already enough houses on the estate.

Residents were also opposed to the loss of existing garages on the proposed development site in Attlee Way.

Labour councillor Haydn Trollope told the committee on Thursday that there was a “strong feeling” from the estate.

“On this particular road there have been numerous near misses with children as Flying Start is sighted on the road,” he said.

“Two children have been knocked down in recent years, both needing hospital treatment and I know of a number of crashes on the road.

“This [proposal] would make a very dangerous road, which has had numerous petitions for traffic calming, more dangerous.

Cllr Trollope also said the council had a “duty of care” having provided garages on the estate to manage on-street parking.

But he added that many garages have been knocked down in recent years, while car ownership in Cefn Golau had increased.

While planning officers recommended that the scheme be approved, members of the planning committee sided with Cllr Trollope and his constituents. Independent councillor Wayne Hodgins said the development would have an effect on Attlee Way, which he described as the “main artery” of the estate.

Labour councillor David Wilkshire said: “We need to take public opinion into our decision.

As has been said previously in this committee, ward councillors know best.”

A proposal was carried to refuse the application on the grounds that it would lead to loss of parking facilities and cause more congestion in the estate.