A TOWN centre site could be prepared for redevelopment and an ‘eyesore’ building demolished under projects funded by a supermarket development in Caerphilly.

Caerphilly council’s cabinet is expected to approve the use of nearly £500,000 from a Tesco development for projects in Risca town centre.

A total of £425,000 was paid to Caerphilly council after planning consent was granted for the building of a new Tesco superstore in March 2010. The total available now is £478,164 after interest.

Money needs to be committed to projects or it will be returned to Tesco under the agreement.

A report prepared ahead of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, June 13, recommends the money is spent on two main priority projects.

One, estimated to cost £280,000, is the demolition of a former library, gym, vacant garage and soon to be vacated basic skills unit in Brookland Road.

Under the plans, the current youth services building will remain in place for its current use.

The council-owned site, located in the heart of the town centre, was earmarked for redevelopment in 2008 when a report advocated the demolition of the former gym which has been empty for more than 10 years.

Demolition of the buildings would remove ongoing costs and make the site attractive for redevelopment, according to the report.

Risca Town Council, along with Risca West ward members, support the proposed demolition of the former library and garage.

However, they argue the former gym building should be retained and brought back into use as a community facility.

They propose the other council-owned buildings on the site should be prioritised for demolition, including the youth services building.

Refurbishment work to bring the former gym back into community use is estimated to cost a minimum of £270,000.

Questions over how a community facility would generate enough cash to maintain its future are also raised in the report.

The second priority project identified is the partial demolition of Longbridge Baths, estimated to cost £160,000.

Under the plans the former outdoor swimming baths – described as being in a “dilapidated condition” – would be demolished.

“This project would remove the eyesore (former swimming baths), enhance the car park and provide improved changing rooms that are available for community use,” the report states.

It would also result in reducing the number of changing rooms from four to two.

The council-owned sports changing room facilities are within the former swimming baths building and in need of “major investment” if action is not taken, the report states.

Cabinet members have also been recommended to approve that any remaining money is allocated to environmental projects in the town centre.