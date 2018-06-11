GWENT Police are appealing for information following a distraction burglary in Abertillery.

The incident happened in Lansbury Bungalows, Abertillery at about 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 6.

Officers are trying to identify a man who visited an elderly man at his home in Abertillery.

He offered to cut his grass and later entered the property after asking for a glass of water and tissue.

The elderly man then discovered a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone had been stolen.

The man is described as 5ft 7" tall, short light coloured hair, missing a tooth, of a skinny build with grey T-shirt and dark casual joggers.

Gwent Police are reminding residents to remain alert following another attempted distraction burglary on June 4.

The incident happened in Castle Street, Abertillery, where an unknown man approached a victim offering him mechanical work.

He was refused and then asked if he could come inside for a glass of water but the victim refused him entry and gave him a bottle of water.

Later on June 6 the same man returned at 8.30pm and was purported to be from British Gas, saying he needed to come inside and check the homeowners gas meter.

Officers have issued guidance on how to protect yourself against rogue traders and bogus callers:

- Only use businesses that have been recommended to you by a trusted friend or family member and you can see examples of their work.

- Ask for quotes in writing and then follow up by getting another three quotes from independent traders to check that the price quoted is accurate.

- Get the address of their company. If possible, visit the premises to check that it exists.

- Do not be fooled by someone who say that they are just working up the street or that they have done work for your neighbour. Some people say this to gain your trust. Ask for specific examples and then follow up to check if what they have said is true

- If someone calls at your home trying to sell you something, do not let them in and always ask for ID.

- Many streets in Gwent are now ‘no cold calling zones’. Talk to the Trading Standards Team in your local council for more information.

- Remember traders must give you written notice of your right to 14 days cancellation when agreeing to do work at your home, including work gained from a cold call.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 527 06/06/18.