PLANS to build 45 homes on a greenfield site in Monmouthshire have been submitted.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) is behind the plans for development at the undeveloped site west of Chepstow Road in Raglan.

A public consultation event was held prior to the plans being submitted and drew a mixed response. Out of 42 feedback forms submitted, more than half raised concerns about school capacity to accommodate the number of children from the development.

Several also raised concerns about flooding in the area and possible consequences of the development. Some residents expressed concern over the development bringing increased traffic. Of those in favour of the development, the majority said new housing in Raglan was “desperately needed.”

Residents were asked whether they were “in favour or opposed to new housing on this site?”

Comments were also made about a larger development site in Raglan, according to a council report. Following the public consultation, MCC has said it will contact the education department to ensure there is sufficient capacity.

A flood consequence assessment has also been produced to investigate the drainage options for the site.

A traffic assessment has found the development would generate low traffic volumes. The site is allocated for development under the Local Development Plan.

It is made up of 2.18 hectares of grazing land, with residential and commercial areas to the north and south.

Out of the 45 homes, a total of 35 per cent (16 homes) is affordable housing.

View the plans by visiting monmouthshire.gov.uk and searching reference DM/2018/00769.