MORE than 10,000 people basked in the sunshine at the annual Cwmbran Big Event on the weekend.

The event, which took place at Cwmbran Boating Lake in Llanyrafon, Cwmbran from midday, hosted a variety of fun-filled activities for the whole of the family.

Activities included food stalls, sporting competitions, a raft race, an animal stall, a climbing wall and a wide variety of music and dance acts, including headline act the Borough Blues Band.

But for Sarah Higgins, who lives in Llanyrafon Way, it was the dog show which was most memorable.

“The weather was lovely and we all had a good time,” said the teacher.

“I went last time and loved the dog show.

“I am a big dog lover and seeing all the different breeds was great. It made me laugh seeing a St Bernard next to a Jack Russell.”

New Inn resident Shane Miles added: "It was a cracking day. My son loved petting the animals."

Councillor Alan Jones, who is the executive member with responsibility for leisure and culture, described the day as "fantastic":

"This year did not disappoint," he said.

"The weather was with us and more than 10,000 people visited throughout the day to be treated to a packed line up of local music and dance acts, and plenty of fun and games.

“I would like to thank Cwmbran Community Council, Croesyceiliog & Llanyrafon Community Council, and Henllys Community Council who help us to fund the Cwmbran Big event, and also our sponsors Rubin Lewis O’Brien Solicitors, Everett, Tomlin, Lloyd and Pratt Solicitors, Owen’s Catering, Sidoli’s and Stagecoach, as without their support this event wouldn’t be possible.”