AN intruder tied a vulnerable man’s hands behind his back and shoved a sock into his mouth to kill him so that he could steal a “treasure trove” of items from his home, a jury was told.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC told Newport Crown Court that Paul Paget intentionally set out to kill or seriously harm Anthony Bubbins in “a murder for gain”.

She said that the defendant killed the 57-year-old “hoarder” so that he could steal coins and ornaments from his home.

Paget, 54, of Brynderwen Road, Newport, is alleged to have killed Mr Bubbins in the defendant’s own flat between January 9 and 15.

The jury has heard that the defendant has pleaded guilty to burglary at the dead man’s Christchurch Road home which is a short distance from where he lived. Paget denies murder.

Miss Rees told the jury of three men and nine women: “The victim was Anthony Bubbins, aged 57. The prosecution say that he was a vulnerable man living alone in Christchurch Road.

“He was a hoarder and collector of coins and ornaments.”

She described how he died: “On January 15, he was found with his hands tied behind his back with a 22cm sock pushed into his mouth. It forced his tongue into his airway.

“The prosecution say that the defendant killed Mr Bubbins and he intended to kill him or at least cause him serious physical injury.”

Miss Rees said the alleged victim “led a reclusive life” and at the time leading up to his death, the defendant was a regular visitor who had taken items from there to take to a buy and sell store in Newport.

She claimed the collectibles that Mr Bubbins had were a “potential treasure trove” and that Paget was “in need of money”.

The prosecutor said that CCTV captured the alleged victim entering the defendant’s flat on the night of January 9.

Miss Rees added: “He disappears from view – he is never seen alive again.”

Mr Bubbins’ flat is then ransacked and with the prosecution saying Paget sold gold sovereigns and another coin for £655 the next day at City Treasures in Newport.

They say he returned the next day and was paid £15 for items which included a statue of a pelican, Royal Air Force medal and Star Trek plate.

Proceeding.