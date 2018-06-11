STEREOPHONICS’ return to Wales sold out, attracting thousands to Cardiff City Stadium which has 74,500 seats.

They kicked off with C’est La Vie, also performing classics like A Thousand Trees and Have A Nice Day.

The incredible stage lighting was rivalled only by the amount of phone lights waving in the air when they performed White Lies.

Kelly Jones belted out song after song for the set, which was over 2 hours long, but - at times - the audience dominated with their singing.

He dedicated Life In A Tramp’s Vest to the son of former drummer, Stuart Cable, who lost his father eight years ago.

Despite it being 20 years since their debut album - Word Gets Around - the band’s passion reflected in their amazing stage presence.

Once their set finished the crowd was hungry for more so they returned to the stage for an encore.

Their set ended with a show-stopping performance of Dakota.

It was an unforgettable night for fans of Stereophonics.

Leah Powell