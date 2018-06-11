Activists say that Chepstow’s recognition as a ‘plastic-free town’ is “only the first step” towards a cleaner, tidier future.

On Sunday (June 10), a large banner was unveiled atop the Town Gate to celebrate the town’s plastic-free status.

Below the banner, shoppers packed into a crowded High Street to sample the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional market.

Organisers say this is the first ‘plastic-free market’ in Wales. Every stallholder had pledged to avoid using single-use plastics.

Chepstow’s achievement comes after four months of preparation and campaigning by the group Plastic Free Chepstow.

Its co-ordinator, Graham Eele, said he was proud of the group but that the hard work was not over.

“It’s a big achievement but it’s really only the start”, Mr Eele said. “There’s an awful lot of plastic still around.”

Plastic Free Chepstow is working with businesses to find alternative solutions to single-use plastics, and is also tackling the scourge of litter in the town and the surrounding area.