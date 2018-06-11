HEREDITARY members of the House of Lords "have no place in a modern democracy", Monmouth MP David Davies has said.

The Conservative MP was speaking as MPs prepared to debate a series of amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill put forward by the peers during its passage through the Lords.

Mr Davies, who campaigned in favour of leaving the European Union ahead of 2016's referendum, said he was frustrated to see unelected figures making the Brexit process more complicated.

“I do not object to having a lengthy debate on Brexit but I do object to the fact that we are facing an attempt by unelected peers to prevent the process from happening," he said.

“Peers are not supposed to block manifesto commitments.

"Not only was leaving the EU set out in the Conservative manifesto, it was clearly stated in the Labour manifesto."

He particularly hit out at former MEP Charles Wellesley, the ninth Duke of Wellington, who has been one of the most prominent Brexit opponents in the House of Lords.

“We voted for Brexit in 2016 and voted for Brexit-supporting parties in 2017," he said.

"Now the Brexit bill is being thwarted by someone who owes his position solely to an accident of birth.

“I have written to Mr Wellesley, aka the ninth Duke of Wellington, to remind him that this is no longer the 19th century.

"Hereditary peers have no place in a modern democracy and an unelected second chamber has no right blocking legislation brought forward by people with a mandate.”

In his letter Mr Davies said: "I am proud to be a Conservative supporter.

"During the mid-19th century, we left behind the old Tory party and transformed ourselves into Conservatives.

"We were led by men like Peel and Disraeli, who advanced to the top through their own hard work and merit, and often in the face of opposition from the old Tory Lords with their narrow vested interests.

"Nearly 200 years later, amazingly, we still have people in the Houses of Parliament who have won no democratic election, or done anything to merit their appointment, and are there simply because of the actions of long dead ancestors.

"They may feel that they have a right to legislate against the manifesto of an elected government, but I think it is an outrage.

"I hope we never see a Corbyn-led government, but if we ever do it is likely that it will quickly strip the rights of hereditary peers to continue interfering in the running of this country.

"I for one shall not be sorry."

There are currently 92 hereditary peers who are entitled to sit in the House of Lords.

MPs will consider the amendments to the Brexit Bill presented by the Lords over two days, beginning on Tuesday, June 12.