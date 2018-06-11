DEVOLVING power over policing and justice would allow for the development of a new system specifically tailored to Wales, a Gwent AM has said.

Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies has said the current arrangements, where policing and justice in Wales is still controlled by Westminster, despite Scotland and Northern Ireland having control over their own systems, is “not fit for purpose”.

“We urgently need to develop an approach which focusses on Welsh needs and begins the process of developing a distinctive Welsh penal policy,” he said.

Writing on his blog, Mr Davies, who is also cabinet secretary for local government and social services, said a new system developed in Wales would look very different from current arrangements.

"No Welsh policy would have created a situation whereby there is no facility for women, only a single youth offender centre located within an adult prison and until last year no facility at all outside the M4 corridor," he said.

"But my view is that a Welsh penal policy would be different, not simply in bricks and mortar, but also in tone and values from much of what we’ve seen in the past. I hope that it would be rooted in humanity and respect with a clear commitment to rehabilitation and to an holistic approach to preventing reoffending and enabling people to acquire the skills and support they need to live their lives.

"And such an approach would benefit the whole country."

Mr Davies said, rather than building a women's prison in Wales, he would also want to create a series of women's centres supporting families in an effort to steer people away from crime.

He also recommended linking youth offenders to a further education college, allowing them to obtain qualifications while in prison to use once they are released.

"There is a compelling new agenda for the whole the criminal justice system in Wales which can revolutionise the way in which we will deal with some of the most vulnerable and challenged people in our society," he said.

"But rather than addressing these matters today we have the situation where a broken settlement means that neither the Ministry of Justice nor the Welsh Government are able to deliver the holistic approach that both probably agree is needed.

"We simply cannot carry on like this. Wales deserves far better."