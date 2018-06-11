SHOPPERS have expressed their dismay at the news that a high street retailer’s clearance store will close its doors next month.

Next Clearance in Mendalgief Retail Park, Newport, will close at the end of July, according to a manager at the store.

Staff have not been told the exact date or owhen the store will close orwhether or not they will still work for the clothing chain.

Rebecca Hemsley, who lives in the south of England, visits the store when she comes to stay with family in Newport.

She said: “My mum will be devastated.

“Whenever I come here I always go to Next. I use it every time I come here and I just bought some swimming stuff there the other day.

“My mum gets her dresses from there and spends loads of money.”

She added: “We will come to the retail park less once it’s gone.”

One shopper, who asked to remain anonymous, also shared his disappointment about the closure of the store.

He said: “I didn’t know it is closing, I am a bit disappointed. It’s a sign of the times.

“It’s useful having it here and it is something different.

“I can understand that they have the Next in town and in the retail park, so I see where they are coming from.

“I use the gym across the road so it was really convenient to order items and then come and pick them up here.

The Next press office were contacted by the Argus to provide a statement on the closure.