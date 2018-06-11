UPDATE 9.55pm

Ben Thomas has been found.

-------------------------------------------

A FATHER has issued a plea for help to find his son over fears for his safety.

Ben Thomas has been missing since 4pm, and family, friends and police have been searching for him in the Talywain area.

Jonathan Bustin said: "Police are looking for him and worried for his safety. Please if anyone knows his whereabouts or have seen him please ring police asap."

Ben was last seen wearing a green hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who can help locate Ben should call police on 101.