FIVE people have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in South Wales.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Llanbradach near Caerphilly at just after 5.30pm on Monday.

Those hurt are said to have suffered burns, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police confirmed no-one was killed in the incident.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the terraced home in the aftermath of the explosion, with ambulances and fire engines lining the residential street.

One neighbour said he had rushed out into the street after hearing a bang.

Ken Lloyd, 66, said: "Then there were a couple more explosions. It was frightening because we didn't know what was causing it."

And Georgina Hussey said: "We first noticed the smoke from the main road before entering into estate.

"On approaching the street we saw the full extent of the situation. Fire was coming out of the front door and smoke was billowing from all the windows.

"We heard explosions - three in total - they sounded loud but muffled. The first one blew the front door off.

"It was at this point the emergency services started to arrive.

"Residents were amazing, helping emergency services."

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency services were called to a house in Dan-Y-Darren, Llanbradach, following reports of an explosion.

"Five casualties were treated by the Welsh Ambulance Service and transported to various hospitals across the country. There have been no fatalities.

"Fire investigators from Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are working at the scene to establish the cause of the incident."

The fire service said four fire engines and a hydraulic platform were sent to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for Wales & West Utilities said: "We're aware of reports of an explosion at a property in the Dan-Y-Darren area of Llanbradach, Caerphilly.

"We are supporting the emergency services and working with them to investigate the cause of the explosion."