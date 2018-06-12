A LETTER from the Queen inspired nursery pupils to hold a royal bake off.

Three and four-year olds from St Andrew’s Primary School, in Newport, invited Queen Elizabeth to a party, celebrating her turning 92.

They received a letter from her Lady-in-Waiting explaining the Queen would be unable to attend but expressing her gratitude.

Instead the children held a royal bake off and garden party on June 11, with pupils bringing in cakes they had baked at home.

Headteacher Mrs Jo Giles saw the letter as an excellent learning opportunity, stating: “It is an amazing experience for our children.

“We all work hard to provide authentic learning and a letter from the Royal Family gives the children a real purpose for writing.

“Our children need St Andrew’s to be the best it possibly can be; this is only achieved by having the best teachers, working with the best leaders.

“I am very proud of all that the nursery has achieved’’

Although Her Majesty was unavailable, Linda Harris dressed as the Queen, protected by Welsh Guards and Lance Sargent, Matthew Dwyer.

The children described them as: “Very tall and very smart.”

Parents were joined by Morrisons Community Champion, Andrea Griffin, who supports many local events. She said: “I think it’s brilliant that we can help do things like this and today has been absolutely fantastic.”

Also on the guest list was Lisa Morgan - on behalf of Caldicot Army Cadets - and Cadet Carnell.

Three judges tried the 21 home-made goodies on offer, rating their top three and using this as a basis when they struggled to reach a verdict.

The children - dressed in crowns and waving Union Jack flags - performed in the sunshine before the winners were announced.

They performed a few songs, including Happy Birthday and London Bridge is Falling Down.

When asked about the responsibilities of Queen Elizabeth, they answered: “She sits on a throne, wears a crown on her head and rules the land.”

After their performance Mrs Giles thanked everyone for their support and attendance.

She added: “I wasn’t quite expecting this today.

“I’m blown away by the response we’ve had from your support and absolutely blown away by the cakes.

“Events like this snowball, but they don’t happen easily.

“I believe we are the best nursery, not just in Newport, but in Wales.”

The winners - Megan, Madison and Cameron - received rosettes for their victories.

The school has also had workshops on cookery, woodwork, gardening and art in the past.