A HUSBAND who was living with his wife and mistress in a ménage à trois was jailed after he attacked them during a “terrifying” ordeal.

Shaun Walsh was armed with a knife when he assaulted his two victims, who are both deaf, before “degrading” the pair by urinating on them.

His wife thought she was going to die after he started shoving kitchen roll paper in her mouth which caused her to black out.

Prosecutor Emma Harris told Newport Crown Court how the defendant had been married to his wife for 28 years and had a daughter with his mistress.

She said Walsh, 50, of Hereford Road, Beaufort, lived with them in what the judge dubbed “a highly unusual arrangement”.

The court heard how both women now want nothing more to do with him and indefinite restraining orders were imposed on him from contacting them again.

Walsh wept during the hearing, appearing in court via video link from Swansea Prison.

He had first attacked his wife in their bathroom on March 30 after it had been noticed he was in a “bad mood”.

Miss Harris said: “He punched her in the nose, puller her hair and pushed her against the wall.

“The defendant then shoved kitchen roll inside her mouth and she lost consciousness.

“He poured a bucket of water over her. She felt she was going to die.”

The court heard how the mistress then came to the wife’s aid only for her to be cut with a knife.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his wife and wounding his mistress.

Miss Harris said he has previous convictions for violence, including an assault on his daughter.

In 2001 he was jailed for eight months for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and he was sent to prison for three months in 2004 for common assault.

Llyr Williams, mitigating, said his client had tried to self-harm during this current attack and is suffering from a number of health issues, including depression, and problems with his medication had “contributed to his behaviour”.

His solicitor added that Walsh had shown remorse for his actions.

The judge, Recorder IWL Jones, told the defendant: “Cases of domestic abuse are always viewed seriously by the courts.

“Both complainants were deaf ladies and I have no doubt about their vulnerability.

“This was a determined attack and it must have been terrifying for them.

“It was also aggravated by the fact you urinated on them which was gratuitous and degrading conduct.”

The judge jailed him for 27 months and ordered him to pay a £170 victim surcharge.