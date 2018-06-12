A GWENT Olympian has been honoured at an awards ceremony for inspiring women.

Mica Moore, from Newport, was recognised at the Chwarae Teg’s annual Womenspire awards ceremony, held at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

She was awarded the Sport Award for inspiring women across Wales.

Ms Moore said: “I feel honoured to have been part of a category with such inspiring women.”

Her nominator, Lisa Fryer said: “In the recent snowfall, my daughter dived onto her sledge and shouted, ‘Look, I’m Mica Moore.’

“Mica is really making an impact on young girls in Wales.”

The award comes after she was honoured at the inaugural South Wales Argus Sports Awards for her successful campaign in Pyeongchang alongside bobsleigh teammate Mica McNeill.

The Womenspire Awards celebrates the achievements of remarkable women through a number of categories.

These include women working in science and engineering, to women in rural Wales; from women in sport, to the rising star award for women only just starting out in their careers.

The event’s overall winner was endometriosis campaigner Deborah Shaffer from Mochdre.

Chwarae Teg’s chief executive, Cerys Furlong, said: “Womenspire is now in its third year, and getting bigger and better each time.

“We have always said that Womenspire is an awards like no other, and that is because we want to celebrate the achievements and amazing stories of women from all walks of life, all parts of Wales and with different stories to tell.

“For us at Chwarae Teg, it’s about recognising the enormous talent of all women, doing incredible things, often under the radar, but who are nonetheless inspirational to so many others.

“We see it as our role to shine a light on everything they do, because all too often the work of women, and the contributions they make every day go unrecognised and unfairly rewarded.

“All too often, the achievements of women go unnoticed, and at Chwarae Teg we want to change that.

“We want to raise the profile of women like Debbie and of our other winners.”

