A CITY pub will have its licence reviewed following complaints about noisy music being played into the early hours of the morning.

Councillors on Newport City Council’s licensing sub-committee will decide on an application to review the licence of The Picton Arms in Commercial Road, Newport.

Residents in the area have complained to the council about the ‘ongoing’ issue of loud music and have also alleged the city bar has breached its licence by playing beyond its allowed hours.

In the application by Newport City Council’s noise and neighbourhood team it has been recommended that live and recorded music is removed from the pub’s licence until sound insulation can be introduced.

It is also recommended the designated premises supervisor is removed from the licence due to showing a “blatant disregard” to previous warnings about the issue.

Under its licence, recorded music can be performed at the pub from 8.30pm to 1am from Monday to Saturday, and 8.30pm to midnight on Sunday.

But noise recordings are listed as late as 3.53am on Saturday, April 21 this year and 2.32am on Saturday, March 17.

The matter will be decided at a licensing sub-committee meeting on Monday June 18.