TRIBUTES have been paid to an Abergavenny man who was one of two people to die in a light aircraft crash in Monmouthshire.

Martin Bishop, 61, and 68-year-old Roderick Weaver, of Cardiff, were found dead at the scene of the crash in the Tregare area of Raglan on Sunday June 10.

A tribute provided by Mr Bishop's family reads: "Martin was a loving son, brother, husband and uncle who was well-loved by this family and friends.

"He was an active member of adventure sports, he loved his job as the national manager for Wales at Confor and he was an active member of the community.

"Martin died doing something he loved and will be sorely missed by all."

Mr Weaver's family said: "Roderick Weaver, beloved husband of Maureen, loving father to Sarah and Thomas, and Grandpa to Owen, Lowri and Frankie, missed by older sister Gay and many more. Died doing what he loved.”

Both families are being supported by specialist officers from Gwent Police.

Police enquiries are ongoing at this time with support from the Department for Transport’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 199 11/06/2018.