POLICE officers are appealing for information after two men posing as gas men attempted to burgle a property.

The victim was at home when two men knocked on his door saying that they needed to check the meter and also for gas.

One of the men then led the victim to the back garden to look at a manhole. The other man stayed in the house, closed the curtains and then carried out a search of the property.

Both men then left the area on foot.

The two men are both described as being white and around 30 years old. The first man was of slim build, around 5ft 10 and had dark hair. The second man was of medium build.

Nothing was taken from the property but officers are keen to speak to these two men and investigations are ongoing.

The distraction burglary which took place at around 1.15pm on Friday 1st June 2018. The burglary took place on Hawthorne Avenue in Hengoed.

If anyone has any information that could help with police enquiries call 101 quoting log 248 1/6/18.