THE employment rate is at a record high according to official statistics released yesterday, while unemployment remains steady in Wales.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for February to April 2018 show that Britain has an employment rate of 75.6 per cent.

In Wales unemployment fell to 4.4 percent with a figure of 66,712. This was slightly higher than the rest of Britain which fell to 4.2 per cent over the same period.

Commenting on the figures, first minister Carwyn Jones said: “With unemployment falling to 4.4 per cent and employment rising faster than the UK, these latest figures show a strong economic picture for Wales.

“However, with the economic uncertainty caused by Brexit, it is essential that we continue to do everything we can to create high quality jobs and support businesses in Wales.

“Just last week we announced a £5bn investment in rail services that will not only provide vastly improved services across Wales but also create at least 1000 new Welsh jobs and apprenticeships.

“This investment will also see two new headquarters coming to Wales with the creation of more than 130 additional Welsh jobs and is a great example of how we are using public investment to stimulate private sector growth.”

Employment figures in Britain rose in the quarter to April to 32.39 million, the highest figure since records began in 1971.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Esther McVey said: “The employment rate has never been higher – with over 3.3 million people moving into work since 2010.

“It’s a Great British success story with businesses from Exeter to Edinburgh creating jobs – helping, on average 1,000 people find a job each and every day since 2010.

“And with the increase in the personal tax allowance, this Government has ensured that people are keeping more of their money before they begin paying tax – meaning more take-home pay, that’s more money in your pocket for you and your family.”