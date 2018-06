A NUMBER of fire engines were seen at a tower block in Cwmbran, but were part of a planned training exercise rather than a fire.

Bron Afon and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are carrying out the fire drill exercise at The Tower in Cwmbran, and it is expected to continue until 9pm.

A spokeswoman for the service confirmed that the crews were carrying out a training exercise which began at 6.30pm.