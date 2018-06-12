PEOPLE across the region entered our Father’s Day competition to crown Gwent’s Best Dad.

Entries will now be considered by a panel of judges, including the South Wales Argus’ editor Nicole Garnon, with the winner announced in Saturday’s edition.

The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club.

The prize also includes lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150.

There is also a runner-up prize of a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).

When the Argus previously held the competition in 2011, Pontypool dad-of-two John Payne was named Gwent’s Best Dad.

He was nominated by his daughter, who described him as “simply wonderful.”