PEOPLE across the region entered our Father’s Day competition to crown Gwent’s Best Dad.
Entries will now be considered by a panel of judges, including the South Wales Argus’ editor Nicole Garnon, with the winner announced in Saturday’s edition.
The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club.
The prize also includes lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150.
There is also a runner-up prize of a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).
When the Argus previously held the competition in 2011, Pontypool dad-of-two John Payne was named Gwent’s Best Dad.
He was nominated by his daughter, who described him as “simply wonderful.”
