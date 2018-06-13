THE UK Government’s handing of Brexit has been “shambolic” and risks damaging the NHS and other key services in Wales and the UK, Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle has said.

Speaking in the Assembly this week, the Labour AM said she was concerned about the implications of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Addressing Carwyn Jones, she said leaving the EU without a deal “would lead to the port of Dover collapsing, food shortages, fuel shortages, and the NHS running out of medicines within two weeks”.

She asked: “Can I ask the first minister what discussions you've had with the UK Government about these so-called 'doomsday' plans?

“And given that the UK Government's handling of Brexit is becoming more shambolic by the minute, what assurances can you offer that we will not encounter disruption to key services like the NHS in Wales?”

Mr Jones replied: “The problem we have is that we don't have a sensible government in London.

“We don't even have a government that is absolutely determined on a hard Brexit, and absolutely determined to move it forward, come what may, with a majority in Parliament. What we have is a mess - an absolute mess.”

He added the result of last year’s snap General Election showed people in the UK do not back a ‘hard Brexit’.

“What people want is the result of the referendum to be respected and for Brexit to happen, but they want it to be done in the most sensible and rational way possible and not in a way that damages the UK,” he said.