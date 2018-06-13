A REWARD is being offered to find a bird.

Arthur the cockatiel has been missing from his home in Caerleon since the morning of June 4.

He is a beloved family pet, with £100 offered if he is found.

Owner, Jenna McDonnell said: "We worry every night about him. He's like family to us, he's such a loved and friendly pet.

"We're worried as he's been gone a week that he may be getting hungry or dehydrated, but we've had plenty of sightings, mainly around the river area between the Glebelands and Cenotaph.

"We've been going out every morning and night with his cage our speaker and food but no luck yet."

If you spot the bird please phone 07971 599826 to help bring this loved bird home.