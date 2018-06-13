A HOUSE fire which saw five people rushed to hospital is believed to have been caused by items catching fire.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Llanbradach near Caerphilly at just after 5.30pm on Monday.

Those hurt are said to have suffered burns, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police confirmed no-one was killed in the incident.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show plumes of smoke billowing from the roof of the terraced home in the aftermath of the explosion, with ambulances and fire engines lining the residential street.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said today the force believed it had found the cause of the blaze.

She said: "Following enquiries, we can now confirm the incident was believed to have been caused by items within the property combusting.

"As a result, there has been significant damage caused to the premises and a cordon is still in place as a safety precaution.

"Five people were taken to hospital, one has since been discharged, three are in hospital receiving treatment on non-life threatening injuries and one remains in a stable condition but critical condition.

"At this time, no other people are being sought in connection with this incident and enquires are ongoing."

She added: "We appreciate the help and support of the community in Llanbradach and ask anyone with information to please call 101 quoting log number 360 11/06/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800111555."