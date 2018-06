GWENT Police are appealing for information after a man was found unconscious last month.

A man was found on Pantddu Road in Aberbeeg at about 7.15pm on Sunday, May 10.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

At this time, enquiries are ongoing as it is not known if the man was involved in any kind of altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 589 10/06/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.