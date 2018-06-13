THE sun shone as families gathered with their much-loved teddy bears for a community picnic.

The Beechwood Park Community Group organised the picnic on Sunday at the Newport park which was a "huge success" with an estimated 1,000 people attending throughout the day.

Newport Live, craft stalls and entertainment were on offer and Mr s T's cafe was open during the event

Chairman Kevin O’Shea said: "It was an amazing day. The artists and entertainment was superb and everyone enjoyed it.

"We are about bringing the community together and creatinga spirit that will last throughout the year.

"It is special when the community turns out in such numbers to enjoy a fantastic program of events that can be shared by the whole family. The weather being so hot added to the atmosphere of the day."

The group was established five years ago and they have plans to improve the park for the community.

Mr O’Shea added: "It is really amazing what a group of people who are dedicated to providing something unique for the community can do.

"I am proud to be part of such a fantastic group of people and part of a group that care so much and give so much.

"We want to thank everyone who came along and gave us such incredible support. My personal thanks goes to the team without whom this would not have happened."