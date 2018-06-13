THERE were celebrations as new homes for families and disabled people have been completed.

The 11 new family homes and a bungalow equipped for a disabled person were built in Bettws by local contractor P&P Buildings for Newport City Homes.

The Glen Court development was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting event that marked the completion.

Board chair Nicola Somerville said: “These 12 homes are our first new builds and are a little taste of what we want to achieve. They are the start of our ambitious development plans.

“Our core purpose at Newport City Homes is to create homes in communities in which people want to live. This development here in the heart of Bettws is evidence of this and highlights our commitment to build affordable homes that are fit for communities now and in the future.

“This complements our commitment of continuing to substantially invest in our existing properties.

"I’m really proud of what we have achieved here and what we can achieve in the future.”

As part of the contract, the community benefits contribution was used to improve the gateway into Bettws Shopping Centre.

The contract also provided two direct and two sub-contractor apprenticeship training and work experience opportunities.