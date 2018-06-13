A BUSINESS owner said she was "shocked" when her application for an extension of hours was rejected.

Beatrix Hughes, owner of The Pie Corner Fish Bar in High Cross Lane, Rogerstone, had hoped to extend her business hours from 12pm to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays as it is currently it is restricted to operating between 5pm and 8pm during these periods.

However, as the Argus reported on June 6, following a speech from “overwhelmed” neighbour Samantha Curtis about how it would affect the quality of life the application was rejected.

"It was a bit of a shock," Ms Hughes said. "We get on with all our neighbours.

"We are a community and we all help each other. I feel the chip shop is a central part of that .

"There was a positive recommendation from environmental health and the planning officer who was allocated the case in the application. Then it was being taken to committee because someone didn’t agree with it.

"It was a simple change of conditions, it was a simple procedure."

She added: "I have been working here five years and have never had an issue and it’s not like we have reoccurring problems at the chip shop."

Ms Hughes, who took over the lease from her family in 2017, says she is planning to appeal the decision.

Mrs Curtis’ plea was supported her local councillor, Labour's Yvonne Forsey, and committee members.

"I don't understand why the people who weren't happy didn't come to me because I could have put their mind at rest," Ms Hughes added.

"I am going to appeal the decision and obviously there are costs involved in that, for myself and the council.

"I am finding this stressful. I am having to appeal something that I thought would be simple. It's hard enough to run a small business nowadays as it is, you barely survive by the time you pay everything, but people don't always understand that.

She went on to say: “We are allowed to open until 11pm if we want, but we shut at 9pm because it is a residential area.

"It was not like I wanted to open every Sunday and bank holiday, we wanted to have a bit of scope and not implement it immediately.

"I just want to make a living like everyone else."