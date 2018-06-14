AN ANIMAL welfare charity says that they rescue an average 23 animals a day in Wales, an increase on the previous year.

Figures released as part of the RSPCA's Annual Summary for Wales shows that more rescues were completed by the RSPCA in Wales during 2017 than in both 2016 and 2015.

While some counties in Gwent saw a rise in the number of animals rescued by inspectors, others saw a fall.

There was an increase in the number of animals rescued in Torfaen which had 201 animal rescues in 2017 compared to 148 in 2016.

Caerphilly also saw a rise, from 314 animals rescued in 2016 to 332 in 2017.

However, the numbers of rescued animals fell in Newport from 401 in 2016 to 378 in 2017.

There was also a slight fall in Monmouthshire which had 122 rescues in 2016 compared to 118 animals rescued in 2017.

Blaenau Gwent saw the biggest drop with 87 animals rescued in 2017 which was 73 less than the numbers the RSPCA rescued in 2016.

Rescues completed in Wales by the charity include 4,919 wild animals. The charity investigated 10,176 complaints of cruelty and implemented 6,678 welfare and improvement notices, to prevent animal suffering in 2017.

They also Rehomed more than 2,100 animals, including many in the Newport Animal Centre.

The charity neutered 7,745 cats via the All-Wales Scheme and delivered teacher training with the potential to reach 42,000 children.

Martyn Hubbard, RSPCA Cymru superintendent, said: "2017 marked an exceptionally busy year for the RSPCA in Wales.

"As we celebrate the charity's 194th birthday we can reflect on, over the last twelve months, the rescue of 8,220 animals, the issuance of 6,678 welfare and improvement notices, the rehoming of over 2,100 animals, and so, so much more.

"The work of the RSPCA's inspectorate is invaluable, tireless and never-ending - reflected by the fact that, across Wales, we rescued on average 23 animals every single day - despite having only a small band of officers to call upon.

"Again, welfare and improvement notices have proven central to the inspectorate's work - dwarfing the number of prosecutions we take; emphasising how prevention and education is always the priority for the RSPCA.

"But the RSPCA's animal welfare work covers so many different areas, and is so diverse - from the frontline, to campaign events, the classroom, our television screens, radios, and elsewhere.

"The RSPCA is proud to be at the forefront for animals. RSPCA Week is a great time to highlight this work, and celebrate what our inspectorate, animal centres, external relations staff, independent branches and others do - along with the public - to help animals in need, and deliver a caring Wales where all animals are respected and treated with compassion."

Should you wish to help the RSPCA this RSPCA Week, you can give £3 now by texting LOVE to 87023 (text costs £3 + one standard network rate message). We are a charity and rely on public donations to exist.