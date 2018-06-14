FARMERS in Wales are "deeply concerned" about the impact of bovine tuberculosis (TB), Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay has said.

The number of new cases of the disease in the area of Wales designated as 'High East', which encompasses Monmouthshire, was 23 per cent higher between March 2017 and February this year than it was in the previous 12 months. Across Wales as a whole the number of new cases increased by 17 per cent over the same period.

Speaking in the Senedd yesterday, Wednesday, Mr Ramsay said: "Farmers in Monmouthshire continue to be deeply concerned at the rates of infection in what is a hotspot area and has been now for some time."

Addressing energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths, the Conservative AM said: "It’s one thing to deal with the rates of infection within livestock, that’s got to be done, but also within the wider wildlife reservoir and in the wider environment, as well.

"So, I wonder if you could update us on exactly what’s happening in hotspot areas like mine to make sure that this problem is either dealt with, or at least farmers are given reassurance that we on track to deal with it in the near future."

Ms Griffiths replied: "We are making progress with this right across Wales. I think it’s now about 95 per cent of herds across Wales that are TB free.

"The county of Monmouthshire does sit within what we classify as the High TB area (East), so we are currently monitoring it very closely."