IT IS less than a month to go until Maindee Festival, one of my favourite events of the year.

The festival highlights everything that is great about living in Newport and celebrating our city’s wonderful multi-racial make-up.

I’m a proud Newportonian and my own mother came from Ireland. I grew up in Pill with a diverse community - Irish, Polish, Italian and then West Indian and Asian, among others.

Now Newport is more diverse than ever and good to see newer arrivals contributing to community life, public services and the economy in so many ways.

The city now has events organised by African, Polish and Chinese communities in addition to longer established celebrations and multi-ethnic festivals like Maindee Festival which gets bigger and better year on year.

In the coming months, I will be working with African ex-pats to strengthen international links between Newport and their countries of birth.

We are incredibly fortunate to have such a rich mix of cultures in our city with the variety, energy and dynamism they all bring.

I’m very pleased to welcome the news of the new Wales and Borders rail franchise with works due to begin in October - including the long-awaited restoration of direct rail links between Newport and Ebbw Vale.

I, along with others including the Argus, have campaigned, ceaselessly over too many years.

Under the new £5 billion contract, which will be run by joint venture KeolisAmey, the link will be re-opened in 2021, initially with one train an hour and later with two.

It is great to hear that KeolisAmey will spend £800 million replacing every single train in Wales by 2023, with half of these to be built in Wales - including at Llanwern-based CAF.

These exciting changes will create hundreds of jobs at Llanwern to build new trains, improve services in and out of Newport at a greater frequency and in better comfort.

It is Carer’s Week this week and I hope everyone in Newport will do their bit to make our city a carer friendly community.

Carer friendly communities are aware of the part played by unpaid carers within their community, encouraging everyone – whether employers, public services, local amenities or businesses – to do something to make life better for carers.

I hope others will join me in pledging my support for all of the hard-working carers within our community.

Please follow the link here: www.carersweek.org/get-involved/pledge-support