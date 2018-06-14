A BYPASS around Chepstow must be built to battle pollution in the town, Monmouth MP David Davies has said.

The Conservative MP was speaking in Parliament yesterday, Wednesday, after Chepstow was revealed last month to be the most polluted area of Gwent.

World Health Organisation (WHO) figures showed the town’s air had 11 micrograms of polluting material per cubic metre, above the limit of 10.

Addressing Welsh secretary Alun Cairns, Mr Davies said: “I thank my right honourable friend for the interest that he has taken in this issue.

"Will he continue to press the Welsh Labour Government to fulfil their obligations by building a Chepstow bypass and showing the same commitment to clean air and a better environment that is being shown by this Conservative government?”

Saying he had met representatives of Monmouthshire County Council about the issue and “share their concerns” around pollution, Mr Cairns said: “The abolition of the tolls on the Severn crossings represents a huge opportunity for economic growth in Chepstow and Monmouthshire, but we must also be alive to those sorts of pressures.”

He added: “The secretary of state for transport has established a strategic roads group in Britain, in which we can discuss cross-border issues.

“A meeting was held just last week. I am disappointed that the Welsh Government were not present, but we can continue to engage on a positive basis to ensure that these cross-border opportunities are exploited to the best of our ability.”

Speaking when the figures were revealed last month, a Monmouthshire County Council spokesman said the "primary source" of the pollution levels was the A48 trunk road, which cuts straight through the town, and is the responsibility of the Welsh Government.

The council has developed an air quality action plan for Chepstow.

The idea of a Chepstow bypass has been repeatedly suggested for a number of years, with a petition presented to the council last summer signed by more than 200 people.

The pollution figures released last month also showed Newport was right at the limit, with 10 micrograms per cubic metre.