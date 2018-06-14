ELEVEN properties across Newport were raided by Gwent Police this morning.

More than 120 Gwent Police officers raided the properties. Officers from Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit, also helped carry out the raids.

The raids took place due to combat "serious and organised crime".

An increased number of officers remain across the city.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "This is as a result of a series of large scale warrants currently taking place.

"We can confirm that 11 morning raids have been carried out in relation to serious and organised crime.

"We will update you as soon as more information is available."

Earlier this morning, Gwent Police tweeted this:

You may have seen a heavy police presence in #Newport… 120 specialist officers are involved in 11 raids which are currently taking place across the City in relation to the most serious and organised crime in Gwent #crossedtheline #eyesonyou #OpFinch pic.twitter.com/Ywm1Z6MA6Y — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 14, 2018