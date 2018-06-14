ELEVEN properties across Newport were raided by Gwent Police this morning.

More than 120 Gwent Police officers raided the properties. Officers from Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit, also helped carry out the raids.

The raids took place due to combat "serious and organised crime".

An increased number of officers remain across the city.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "This is as a result of a series of large scale warrants currently taking place.

"We can confirm that 11 morning raids have been carried out in relation to serious and organised crime.

"We will update you as soon as more information is available."

Earlier this morning, Gwent Police tweeted this:

You may have seen a heavy police presence in #Newport… 120 specialist officers are involved in 11 raids which are currently taking place across the City in relation to the most serious and organised crime in Gwent #crossedtheline #eyesonyou #OpFinch pic.twitter.com/Ywm1Z6MA6Y — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 14, 2018

One of the many rapid entry drug warrants that's were conducted this morning in relation to #OpFinch. @gpasueast and @GPASUWest assisting with method of entry. pic.twitter.com/xOggBnx6Tc — Area Support East (@gpasueast) June 14, 2018

Argus reporter Tomos Povey is at one of the raided houses in Jenkins Street.

He said: “There is one police van with about four officers.

“They’re parked outside the house.

“Workmen have just finished covering up the door.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw loads of officers early this morning.

“I was woken up by a lot of banging.

“I felt shook up. I have never seen something like that before.”

Numerous items seized during the warrants, including vehicles. #OpFinch pic.twitter.com/OiRfHMI1eP — Area Support East (@gpasueast) June 14, 2018

Here are some pictures from the scene: