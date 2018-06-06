GWENT Police are appealing for information following reports of rogue traders in Sycamore Crescent, Risca.

At approximately 1pm on Wednesday, June 6, two unknown men approached an elderly home owner in the area offering to clean paving slabs for £60.

Luckily, the exchange was stopped by a visitor who had arrived at the property and intervened.

Officers want to take this opportunity to raise awareness by asking the community to remain vigilant, anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 306 06/06/2018.

For more information on protecting yourself, family and friends from doorstep crime visit gwent.police.uk