Adrienne Pope, operations manager for Completely Care Recruitment Consultants (Wales & West), talks Newport County, Jimi Hendrix and a yearning to go to Bueno Aires...

1. What was your first Saturday job?

I was sales assistant in a retail clothes shop.

2. What motivates you?

That will be positive people and surroundings.

3. And what irritates you?

I get frustrated by people who lack understanding, and the willingness to care.

4. What one wish would you grant to Gwent and why?

Oh that’s easy: for Newport County to win promotion to League One and have their own stadium.

5. Who do you most admire in business and why?

Definitely Peter Jones. He has a foundation for young people to become the new generation of entrepreneurs.

6. Rugby v football

It has to be football. My father has taken me to watch Newport County since I was four. We still attend every home match, and both had a great day at Wembley when we played Spurs in the FA Cup fourth round replay earlier this year!

7. What was the last book you read?

Submarine. It was a fantastic coming-of-age novel, hysterically funny and voted one of Wales’ best novels.

8. What do you do to relax?

Yoga: it really helps to de-stress.

9. What dreams are you still yet to fulfil?

I’ve always wanted to visit Buenos Aires, sit in the square, and watch couples dance the Argentine tango.

10. What was the last film you saw at the cinema?

I saw Dunkirk recently. It was a great portrayal of the Second World War through land, sea and air.

11. Favourite food and place to eat it?

I love Jamaican food, and they have a fantastic range at Dutchy’s Jamaican Jerk Shack in Newport.

12. What car do you drive?

I don’t drive, but my partner chauffeurs me around in his fully-converted VW T4.

13. What one song would you have on your iPod?

If I couldn’t have The Sweetest Taboo by Sade, I’d settle for anything by the legendary Jimi Hendrix.

14. Coffee v tea

Oh tea, definitely! I just can’t start the day without it.

15. What’s your favourite TV programme past or present?

I adore Fawlty Towers.

16. Do you tweet?

I may be the odd-one-out here, but I don’t tweet. It really doesn’t interest me!

17. If you were an animal, what would you be?

A great soaring eagle.

18. Proudest moment?

That’s easy: having my two amazing children, Jaide and Louie.

19. And most embarrassing?

I walked into a client’s boardroom with a cup of tea. I tripped, and threw my tea all over the wall. The director escaped by a matter of inches and, luckily for me, found it quite funny. We actually won the business, and we still laugh about it to this day.

20. What advice would you give to someone wanting to be successful in your line of work?

Be caring and compassionate. You must also be a ‘people’ person with a strong work ethic.