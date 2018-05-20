A FIRE at a builders merchant in Risca is said to have caused £50,000 of damage.

Gwent Police are appealing for information following a fire at TG Howell and Sons on Clifton Street in Risca.

The blaze happened between 5.30am and 6.30am on May 20.

During the incident, stacks of timer were burnt along with wooden sheds and electrical cables, with the cost of damage between £25,000 and £50,000.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward and call 101 quoting log number 203 20/05/2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.