THE popular Blackwood Beach Party will be returning later this month.

The urban beach will return to the Blackwood Town Centre with an array of activities which will run from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, 23 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, June 24.

Entertainment will include a Caribbean steel band, giant deckchair, sea themed street theatre and children’s funfair rides.

There will also be a huge variety of stalls offering a range of food, gifts and crafts.

Blackwood Town Council’s Carnival will also entertain visitors on both of the day days.

The parade will start at Argos and will go up to Flour Mill.

The carnival will parade at 3pm. The parade will feature trolley floats decorated by individuals, groups, schools and local retailers. The parade will end at the Blackwood Town Council main stage which will host a selection of local musicians and acts.

To be part of the parade or to enter a trolley float, you will to contact John Hold on 07581199600 or 07581199600.