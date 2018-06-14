CHILDREN armed with speed cameras took to the streets yesterday as part of a community action day.

Pill Primary School’s Mini Police, aged 10, handed out recycling leaflets and took aim at motorists on Alexandra Road and Monmouth Castle Drive.

The children - accompanied by teacher, Lowri Burrgess - were led by Pill and Bettws Neighbourhood Sergeant, Jason Williams.

The children were there as part of the sixth Pill Action Day.

Sgt Jason Williams said: “This isn’t a police led operation; it’s led by the community.

“It’s about the community coming together and trying to get the best out of Pill.”

Pill Primary School has approximately 60' mini police', from Years 5 and 6, and 10 were out on the day.

They described the speed cameras as: “Very heavy.”

Other partners involved in the Action Day, included Newport City Council, Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Linc Cymru and Newport City Homes.

Councillor for Pill, Ibrahim Hayat, said: “This Pill Action Day has been vital for our community.

“It’s only a minority causing some of the issues that we have and the majority of people are wonderful.”

The day also gave the chance to inform the public about Pill’s Crime Prevention Panel (CPP).

Similar panels exist in Torfaen, Caerphilly and Monmouth, but this will be the first in Newport.

Vic Ward helped set up the CPP and said: “I have lived in Pill for 18 months and was approached by Gwent Police to help as I’m heavily involved with Neighbourhood Watch.

“The CPP is a team of volunteers from Pill who will work closely with the police to tackle local issues.

“They will support vulnerable residents, assist victims of crime, and raise awareness on crime prevention.

“The panel will set up the community speed watch initiative to deal with the problem of speeding.”