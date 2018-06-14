DISAGREEMENTS around a planned revamp of local authorities in Wales "must move on from an argument over lines on a map", the man behind the plans has said.

Plans to restructure local government in Wales have been in the offing for years, and the most recent version of the plan - which will see the number of councils cut from 22 to 10 - were revealed in March.

But the proposals, which could see Newport and Caerphilly councils merged into a single authority, and Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire into another, have not been met with enthusiasm from local government in Wales, with some questioning whether the proposed new structures make sense.

But, speaking in the Senedd this week, local government and public services secretary Alun Davies, who developed the plan, said: "The conversation must move on from an argument over lines on a map".

"Staying as we are is the worst possible solution for Welsh local government, because that will mean that, over the coming years, whoever sits in this seat and whoever sits in this place will manage decline and not expansion," he said.

"I want to see a renaissance of local government in Wales - I don't want to be responsible for its decline."

He was responding to a question from Monmouth's Nick Ramsay, who said: "Whilst we all accept that there should be, over time, organic change and reform to local government and to structures of delivering public services across Wales - we've got the city regions as a classic example of how things change - what we have to do is put the citizen at the centre of this.

"Where our side differs from yours is that we feel that you're putting the structure first, and that is wrong.

"That hasn't worked in the past and that won't work in the future."

He asked: "So, will you go back to the drawing board, have discussions with your colleagues, in local government hopefully, or whoever you need to have those discussions with, but come back with proposals for how you're going to put the citizen at the centre and have a system that really does deliver the sort of regenerative, transformative change in local government that we all desperately want to see but which doesn't simply sacrifice everything on the altar of reorganisation?"

Mr Davies said key to his proposals was to create "resilient and sustainable" local government structures.

"I've said on many occasions that I'm not wedded to any particular map and I'm not wedded to any particular structure," he said.

"But what I am wedded to is sustainability. What I am wedded to its protecting the workforce. What I am wedded to is high-quality services, and what I am wedded to is effective democratic accountability."

The Blaenau Gwent AM was also grilled by Conservative AM Janet Finch-Saunders. She said: "There is clear evidence already that your proposals are considered to be unworkable, without consideration of the massive challenges facing local authorities".

She asked: "Given that local authorities and those responsible for delivering service to our most vulnerable on a daily basis are infuriated, demoralised and disenchanted by your green paper, and that, in real terms, these proposals are causing instability and distraction from their already constrained service delivery, what steps will you take to reflect the many well-informed voices speaking up to pull back on these unsettling and disastrous proposals going forward?"

Mr Davies responded: "There are significant issues facing local government today. Most of them are the result of the financial constraints that they face, but not all of them. Welsh local government has, at many times, been clear in itself that 22 local authorities is too many and that it is not sustainable.

"They've said that on a number of occasions.

"Now, what we have to do is look to a way forward."

Plaid Cymru's Siân Gwenllian also quizzed Mr Davies, asking him how much the proposed revamp will cost, to which he replied: "That cost will reflect the kind of framework that we decide upon."

A consultation into the proposals closed earlier this week, with responses currently being considered.