A POTHOLE photography competition has been launched by a Welsh Assembly committee - with the winning entry getting the chance to have their snap featured on the cover of a report.

The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is currently running an inquiry into the state of Wales' roads, and is asking people to send their pictures in.

The shortlisted entries will be displayed in an exhibition at the National Assembly for Wales, and the winning image will feature on the cover of the committee’s report.

Chairman Russell George said: “There are some beautiful roads in Wales, busy roads and pretty awful roads too.

“We’re looking for entries which sum up people’s views and opinions of the Welsh road network.

“So whether it’s pictures of potholes, vistas of valley passes or snapshots of urban streets, we want to consider them as part of our inquiry as we compose a detailed image of what state Welsh highways and byways are in.”

For more information visit tinyurl.com/y99yyg2d or email seneddoutreach@assembly.wales

The closing date is Friday, July 13.