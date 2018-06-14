THE terms of reference of an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant have been announced.

Mr Sargeant died on November 7 last year - just four days after he had lost his job communities and children secretary in a cabinet reshuffle, and suspended from the Labour Party following allegations around his conduct around women.

In the days following Mr Sargeant's death, first minister Carwyn Jones - who came in for heavy criticism around statements he made about the ex-minister's sacking in the days before his death - announced a QC-led inquiry into the would be launched. Paul Bowen QC was appointed as independent investigator in January, and has now announced the terms of reference into the inquiry.

They are: “To conduct an investigation into the first minister’s actions and decisions in relation to Carl Sargeant’s departure from his post as cabinet secretary for communities and children and thereafter.”

It will complete its work by the end of the year - by which point Mr Jones will have stepped down as first minister.

Mr Bowen said: "I intend to carry out a thorough and independent investigation into the first minister’s actions and decisions in relation to Carl Sargeant’s departure from his post.

"I hope that anyone who can provide evidence relating to the investigation’s terms of reference will do so fully and as soon as possible, so that my team and I are able to complete all phases of our work within the six-month timescale set for us.

"Given the sensitive nature of this investigation, my hearings will not be held in public or open to the media and I do not intend to make further comment in advance of publication of my report towards the end of the year.

"I would particularly like to thank Mr Sargeant’s family for their patience and participation to date at what must be an extremely difficult time for them."

An inquiry into Mr Sargeant's death has been opened and adjourned. His provisional cause of death was recorded as hanging.

His son Jack was elected to replace him as Alyn and Deeside AM in a by-election in February.