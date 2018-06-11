AN INQUEST into the deaths of two men who died in a light aircraft crash in Monmouthshire has opened.

Martin Paul Bishop, 61, of Abergavenny, and 68-year-old Roderick William Weaver, of Cardiff, were killed when the light aircraft they flying crashed in a field in the Tregare area of Raglan on Sunday, June 10.

The inquest was opened yesterday, Thursday, where it was heard emergency services were called to the scene on the morning of June 10.

But, on arrival, they found the two men were already dead.

They were taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales for formal identification.

Mr Bishop's cause of death was recorded as multiple injuries, as well as a skull fracture.

Mr Weaver was found to also have suffered multiple injuries, as well as transection of proximal descending thoracic aorta - when the largest artery in the body is torn.

The inquest was adjourned for three months while investigations are conducted.

Both both men's bodies have been released to their families so funerals can be held.

Mr Bishop was national manager for Wales at Confor (Confederation of Forest Industries) and in his role had provided support for the Welsh Assembly's cross-party group on woodlands, forestry and timber.

In a tribute his family said: “Martin was a loving son, brother, husband and uncle who was well-loved by this family and friends.

“He was an active member of adventure sports, he loved his job as the national manager for Wales at Confor and he was an active member of the community. Martin died doing something he loved and will be sorely missed by all.”

Mr Weaver was a father of two and grandfather of three.

A family tribute said: “Roderick Weaver, beloved husband of Maureen, loving father to Sarah and Thomas, and grandpa to Owen, Lowri and Frankie, missed by older sister Gay and many more.

"Died doing what he loved.”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.

Police are receiving support from the Department for Transport’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Any information which may help in investigations can be reported by calling 101 quoting 199 11/06/2018.