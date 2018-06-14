ELEVEN raids across Newport today were part of wider efforts at dismantling drug trafficking, the superintendent for Gwent Police said.

More than 120 Gwent Police officers with regional organised crime unit Tarian carried out early morning raids – as part of Operation Finch - at properties throughout Newport.

Raids were carried out in Lliswerry, Maindee and Alway – including in Jenkins Street.

They took place to combat “serious and organised” drug trafficking in the city.

Superintendent for the Newport area Ian Roberts, who is also divisional commander, said the raids were part of a “longer” programme aimed at tackling drug trafficking.

“The raids had been the culmination of weeks in the planning,” he said. “This is the start of a longer programme for stopping drug use and trafficking in Newport.

“There will be more actions of this kind and increased police in Newport.”

He also said that the raids were targeted at drug trafficking.

He said: “Operation Finch is a major operation into tackling organised trafficking of Class A drugs in the Newport area.

“The people we have arrested are making substantial livings from drug trafficking. This warrant was not aimed at petty drug offences.

“The main purpose was to arrest these people. The raids also allowed us to gather further evidence for our investigation.”

He added: “We seized drugs and proceeds of the drug dealing including TVs and cars.

“All the people who have been arrested are local people. These people have made a lot of money from drug dealing."

He also encouraged people with any information on drug trafficking to contact police.

“Our message is as follows,” he said. “Tackling organised crime is a key priority for us because it can stop other problems including thefts.

“We also want to hear from people about any drug crimes. They can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers or on 101.”

The operation saw twelve people arrested – 10 men and 2 women - on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They are all currently in police custody and investigations are now ongoing.