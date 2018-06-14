A GWENT musician says he was “shocked” when he was announced winner of a music award.

Luke Doherty from Newport was named the Blues Act of the Year for Wales at the FORM UkBlues Awards which were held at the Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion on May 19.

Speaking from his home he said: “I was shocked when I was announced as the winner.

“I didn’t know I was up for the award until I was told I was the finals. We drove to the event and it was quite different as I haven’t been to an awards before.”

Mr Doherty, who performs as The Luke Doherty Band, describes his music as “blues with a bit of an edge to it”.

Liz Aiken, secretary of the UKBlues Federation, who held the awards, said: “We were delighted to present Luke Doherty his award.

“The first FORM UKBLues Awards were a success and the competition for awards was strong”

Mr Doherty added: “It nice to be included with artists who are extremely good.”

The former Duffryn High School pupil met Eric Clapton when he was nine-yearsold and again when he was 11, and was the youngest person to have passed the grade five, six and eight Rockschool music qualifications.