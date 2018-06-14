A CANADIAN coffee company has chosen Newport as the new location for a café.

Second Cup Coffee Co have confirmed that the café will open later this year on Commercial Street, where Monsoon used to be.

Jim Ragas, the company’s president and CEO, told the South Wales Argus: “We are planning to open a café in Newport and expect to be open by September.

“We are excited to be opening our second location in Wales and look forward to continued growth.”

Described as ‘the largest Canadian speciality coffee retailer’, the company has existed since 1975 when it was opened as a kiosk in a shopping mall that sold six blends of speciality coffee beans.

The company has grown and expanded and sells a range of drinks including the Coconut Cream FroCho, Italian Soda, the Vanilla Bean Hot Chocolate and more.

The company is currently recruiting staff for the new café and applications can be made by emailing glen@mysecondcup.com.