FIREFIGHTERS embarked on a gruelling cycle challenge today to raise money for a charity that supports fire service staff and their families.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) Chief’s Annual Peloton, is a 160 mile event and 24 SWFRS staff will cycle from Chepstow to Brighton to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The cyclists taking part in the Bridge2Brighton challenge left Chepstow Fire Station yesterday for the Old Severn Bridge and they expect to reach their comrades at Brighton Fire Station on Friday.

Led by SWFRS chief fire officer Huw Jakeway, who was named as a recipient of the Queens Fire Service Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last weekend, this is the fourth year of the event.

He said: “The Fire Fighters Charity provide exceptional support for all fire and rescue service staff and their families, it is with great pride that we undertake the peloton each year to help this fantastic charity continue their great work.

"Despite being a tough challenge it is done in great spirits, and after many months of training we are really looking forward to getting on the road. On behalf of all of us thanks to everyone who has already donated – your kindness will really help make a difference to the charity and those they support."

Previous routes for the challenge including a tour of South Wales stations, North to South Wales, which visited all three Welsh Fire and Rescue Services HQ’s, and last year’s journey which tested the team with a new South Wales to Exeter route.

As in previous years the peloton team will also make a stop off at one of the Fire Fighter’s Charity respite centres where they will witness first-hand the range of rehabilitation, recuperation and nursing support provided to emergency service personnel and meet staff.

Their fundraising goal is being boosted this year thanks to Thomas Recruitment of Llanishen who have kick-started their efforts with a £2,000 donation.

Jason Thomas, Managing director of Thomas Recruitment said: “We are very proud to sponsor The Firefighters Charity Peloton, it’s a truly great event that raises awareness and money for an incredible cause."

You can support the challenge by donating at justgiving.com/fundraising/huw-jakeway3.