SPONSORED CONTENT: It’s one of the world’s richest games and now UK residents can have a shot at winning big on the US Mega Millions with an outstanding £399 million super jackpot up for grabs tomorrow.
Previously, this was an exclusively American draw. But now, leading lottery-betting website LottoGo.com has opened up the opportunity for Brits to get involved by placing a bet on the outcome of the game.
There’s a special super jackpot to be won which is BIGGER than the regular jackpot on offer in the US right now.
Only last year, it was reported that a man from Bolton in the UK scooped £800,000 by placing a bet through the same website with smaller prizes won weekly by their 1,000,000 members.
A monumental win like this would put you ahead of some of the UK's richest celebs including Adele (net worth £140 million) and Ed Sheeran (net worth £80 million).
Just imagine what you could do with £399 million?
- Travel the world on a 237-foot Dunya Axioma superyacht with a 3D cinema and infinity pool - £60 million
- Invest in your very own private Greek island - £35 million
- Or perhaps you could make a big difference to the lives of your 10 closest family and friends by giving them £1 million each
The dream starts here. Could you be the next big winner?
We’ve teamed up with LottoGo.com to give you a chance to win this mind-blowing £399 million super jackpot.
They’re offering new players a chance to double their luck with a FREE US Mega Millions bet when they buy their first one for £2.50.
Buy one bet, get one FREE on the US Mega Millions super jackpot by clicking here
18+. T&Cs apply. Offer available to new players only. LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for UK customers and has more than 1,000,000 players. Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk
Comments are closed on this article.