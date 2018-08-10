CHRISTCHURCH Viewpoint car park is closed after people discovered areas that were "used as a toilet".

Travellers were spotted on the site last month, with a number of caravans and vehicles in the car park on July 24, 2018.

Newport Council said they cleaned litter from the area but people and dogs have discovered areas that were "used as a toilet".

A spokeswoman for Newport council said: "Following the departure of a group of travellers this week, Newport City Council checked the area of the Viewpoint at Christchurch which was occupied and removed rubbish that had been left.

"It has now come to our attention that members of the public and their pet dogs have discovered areas of the site that have been used as a toilet and as a result a chemical cleanse of the area will have to be undertaken.

"This will be carried out as soon as possible as an external cleansing company will have to be brought in to do the work.

"To safeguard the public and their dogs we will be locking the car park this weekend to prevent access to the affected area.

"The council does realise that this is further inconvenience for those wishing to use the site however would ask that members of the public are understanding about the need to close the site temporarily, to enable us to sort out this issue."

It is currently not known how long the site will be closed for.